Golf club celebrates 50 years

Lower Waitaki Golf Club members Allan Plunket (left) and Alastair McDonald had the honour of planting a tree and unveiling a plaque, respectively, to mark the club’s 50th anniversary last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The Lower Waitaki Golf Club celebrated its 50th anniversary last weekend.

A round of golf was played on Saturday, followed by an unveiling of a commemorative plaque and the planting of a tree to mark the occasion.

The plaque was unveiled by Alastair McDonald who is the only person who has been an active club member for all 50 years.

The tree was planted by Allan Plunket, the oldest active member of the club.

‘‘We had a tree planted for 25 years so we’ve gone on to the next step with a plaque on the rock with enough room for another in 50 years,’’ club president Mark Caldwell said.

After the unveiling and planting, attendees had a meal and heard speeches from past members as they reminisced.

‘‘We’ve invited as many living past members as we can track down and a lot of them [did not] play but they’ve come for the festivities.

‘‘Everybody’s done a lot to get us where we are — all the volunteers over the 50 years and the current volunteers to get the course in to its current condition.’’