Latuselu to look at Rabbitohs setup

Waitaki Girls’ High School student Ana Latuselu will head to Sydney this weekend for a training camp with NRLW club South Sydney Rabbitohs. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

Ana Latuselu is hopping across the Ditch in hopes of impressing NRLW scouts.

The 16-year-old flies to Sydney this weekend for a training camp with Australian rugby league club South Sydney Rabbitohs.

She represented Aoraki and Otago last year before being selected for the South Island Scorpions 16s team that went to youth nationals.

From there, Latuselu attended a New Zealand Warriors exhibition game after which her coach linked her up with the Rabbitohs.

The training camp will include ‘‘a few trial games’’ and Latuselu is excited to see the differences in playing style between Australia and New Zealand.

‘‘There’s obviously going to be quite a few girls from Australia there so I want to see the difference in how they play from girls in New Zealand.’’

Latuselu began playing rugby union two years ago and decided to try league last year.

She instantly fell in love and now prefers the 13-a-side code.

‘‘I think there’s more opportunities for girls and I enjoy playing it more.’’

The Waitaki Girl’s High School year 12 student plays prop and second row and loves being physical with ball in hand.

‘‘I like contact, I like running at people.’’

She hoped to have a future career in the NRLW.