Hundreds do battle in wet, wintry weather

Otago Boys’ High School athlete Mason Kingan won the South Island Secondary School Duathlon title in Oamaru last weekend. PHOTO: NIC DUFF

The first day of autumn would have felt more like the middle of winter for multisport athletes arriving in Oamaru last weekend.

Cold and wet conditions greeted the competitors at the Oamaru Triathlon on Sunday.

The event also incorporated the South Island Secondary Schools Triathlon and Duathlon Championships.

Adair Craik was part of the organising team and said despite the ‘‘appalling’’ weather, the event was a success.

‘‘We had around about 200 people there competing and probably another 600 or 700 spectators.

‘‘We were pleased with the fact we were able to hold it and people stayed around for prizegiving and got all their medals . . .that was really important to us.

‘‘Fortunately, at the end Sally Anne [Donnelly] let us use the Loan & Merc for the prizegiving which was a saviour because people were absolutely freezing.’’ It was not just the athletes braving the elements either. ‘‘There was over 100 volunteers and many of those people were Lions Club members who are our backbone.’’ Craik was thankful for all those involved in making the day happen.

Results.—

Oamaru Triathlon

Open female winner: Alice Perry, Oamaru, 1:18.46

Oamaru Duathlon

Open female winner: Olivia Sutherland, Dunedin, 1:04.04 Open male winner: McKay Watson, Dunedin, 53.25

SISS Triathlon

Junior boys winner: Ash Harris, St Andrew’s College, 37.09 Junior girls winner: Poppy Stocker, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, 40.44 Junior girls team winner: St Hilda’s Collegiate, 45.25 Intermediate boys winner: James Trimboy, Christchurch Boys’ High School, 33.32 Intermediate girls winner: Eve Kelleher, Queen’s High School, 37.19 Intermediate mixed team winner: St Kevin’s College, 48.26 Intermediate boys team winner: Roncalli College, 42.40 Intermediate girls team winner: Waitaki Girls’ High School Blue, 45.44 Senior Boys winner: Daniel kelleher, King’s High School, 59.21 Senior mixed team winner: Bayfield High School, 1:14.05 Senior Girls team winner: Queen’s High School, 1:26.52 Senior boys team winner: Waitaki Boys’ High School Red, 1:08.49

SISS Duathlon

Junior boys winner: Rupert Vincent, John McGlashan College, 41.51 Junior girls winner: Emelia Liebert, Hillview Christian School, 44.43 Junior boys team winner: Weston School, 45.15 Junior girls team winner: Waitaki Girl’s High School White, 51.10 Intermediate boys winner: Olly Wickham, Waitaki Boys’ High School, 37.30 Intermediate girls winner: Elzanne Hamman, Otago Girls’ High School, 41.35 Intermediate girls team winner: Blue Mountain College, 46.53 Senior boys winner: Mason Kingan, Otago Boys’ High School, 1:01.03 Senior girls winner: Kotomiyo Cowell, Queen’s High School, 1:09.36 Senior girls team winner: Waitaki Girls’ High School Red, 1:16.53