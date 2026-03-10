Two injured in SH1 crash in Oamaru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in Oamaru today.
A police spokeswoman said they received a crash detection notification just before 1pm.
Officers responded and found a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thames Hwy (SH1) and Arundel St.
The road was blocked to northbound traffic and a diversion was in place.
Two moderately injured patients were transported to hospital via ambulance.