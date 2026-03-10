Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Two injured in SH1 crash in Oamaru

    Two people were injured in a crash on State Highway 1 in Oamaru today.

    A police spokeswoman said they received a crash detection notification just before 1pm. 

    Officers responded and found a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Thames Hwy (SH1) and Arundel St. 

    The road was blocked to northbound traffic and a diversion was in place. 

    Two moderately injured patients were transported to hospital via ambulance. 

     