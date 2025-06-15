Council shows support of new bus route

A direct bus connection between Oamaru and Dunedin is at least three years away. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Oamaru commuters wanting to catch a bus to Dunedin will have to wait at least three more years, under draft regional transport plans but politicians here want funding for even more transport services.

The Waitaki District Council has shown its support of the introduction of a 112km direct bus connection between Oamaru and Dunedin and a connecting service to the town’s North End in a submission to Otago Regional Council’s draft Regional Public Transport Plan (RPTP) 2025-35.

"WDC has strongly advocated to ORC for public transport opportunities in the Waitaki district," Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said.

While the council continued to support the ongoing Total Mobility programme that provides opportunities for door-to-door public transport for disabled people in Oamaru and the regional bus service between Dunedin and Palmerston, the submission laid out aspirations for improved connectivity for Oamaru residents.

"One example relevant in the Waitaki district is providing public transport options to access hospital services in Dunedin," Mr Kircher said.

"WDC supports the implementation of daily services between Oamaru and Dunedin via Palmerston."

While a key proposal in ORC’s draft RPTP is to "investigate" an Oamaru-Dunedin service, the WDC submission asks for much more.

The council submission also pushes for the implementation of a "fixed urban connecter service" between Weston and Oamaru via South Hill, as well as "on-demand" service between Oamaru North and the town’s city centre.

The submission suggested the regional transport plan "proactively engage with communities and organisations, including iwi, to foster trust and ensure public transport projects meet local demand and align with community priorities".

It also suggests that a connected and integrated network needs to deliver "a reliable and convenient" transport system that "supports local economies and enhances community resilience" in a manner that represents value for money.

Despite not having any direct public transport services operating in the town, Oamaru residents are already charged a $5.45 public transport rate by ORC to support regional planning and potential future services.

The inclusion of the Oamaru to Dunedin proposal responds to community interest expressed during the Long-Term Plan 2024-34 consultation, where over 400 submissions region-wide highlighted demand for public transport trials, including in Oamaru. However, an on-demand bus service within Oamaru itself is not planned.

The wording of ORC’s draft plan also means the introduction of a direct service is still years away, as it is listed as a "medium to long-term initiative" (3–10 years away) due to funding constraints and the need for further planning.

The draft plan also proposed raising passenger fares by 50c to $2.50 as well as the introduction of fare zones, where the council could charge more for longer trips (for example, the 50km Palmerston-to-Dunedin route), which could potentially affect Oamaru residents if the Oamaru-Dunedin service is implemented.

ORC Moeraki constituency representative councillor Kevin Malcolm said the council was aware of the need.

"Council is committed to finding a real option to provide a public transport service between Oamaru and Dunedin but talk needs to stop and we need action."

Public consultation on the draft RPTP was undertaken from March 24 to May 2. A total of 549 submissions were received and 32 submitters presented to the regional council Hearings Panel, which heard three days of public submissions from May 13.

The recommendations of the Hearings Panel will be presented to the regional council for approval at its monthly meeting, later this month.