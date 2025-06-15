Passion for industry, leadership recognised

Georgia Campbell with the Women in Contracting award. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

Oamaru’s Georgia Campbell has continued her rise in the ranks of the male-dominated contracting industry.

Miss Campbell won the Women in Contracting award at the annual Civil Contractors New Zealand Otago Branch Hynds Construction Awards in Queenstown.

Just seven years into her career at Whitestone Contracting, she is now a site foreman.

The judges noted her passion for the industry, leadership ability and willingness to listen, learn and take on new ideas but Miss Campbell told the Oamaru Mail it was just "cool to be nominated".

"You know, for the women in contracting and to show that females can be in this industry and do well."

She said Whitestone Contracting has been very supportive of her career.

"I’ve done quite a lot of study as well, so for them to help support me through that and as well as being a foreman, was very supportive. The guys that I work with every day are really good as well.

"I was just a truck driver labourer for ... Whitestone when I first started and then I’ve moved up. Last year I did my first foreman’s job which was Kakanui water main renewal."

Miss Campbell said the project took about a year to complete.

"I love the foreman role. If you’ve got a great crew, it makes the days go quick and [there is a] bit of pressure but it’s good to keep the mind going, instead of just sitting in the machine all day."