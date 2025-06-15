Court date set 11 months after application lodged

The Oamaru courthouse in Thames St. PHOTO: ANDREW ASHTON

Despite the government’s recent announcement that new initiatives to reduce court delays are showing progress, for some in Oamaru, getting their day in court is still hampered by a "flawed" system and "very stressful" delays.

Last week, Minister for Courts Nicole McKee said initiatives aimed at tackling delays across New Zealand courts were delivering promising results.

The District Court Timelines Programme (DCTP) was established in 2023, and is jointly led by the Ministry of Justice and the judiciary, it includes a range of initiatives to improve timeliness and address backlogs in the criminal jurisdiction.

She said nationally, criminal court backlogs were down 11%.

"Delays in the justice system affect everyone, from victims and applicants to their families.

"The delays can erode confidence in the system, that’s why I’m pleased to say we’ve turned a corner," Mrs McKee said.

The High Court is also showing gains, particularly in civil probate cases, she said.

In 2023, only 9% of these were resolved within 15 days, that figure rose to 33% in 2024 and now sits at 84%, Mrs McKee said.

Mrs McKee said the focus had mainly been on District Courts with the largest backlog across all jurisdictions, these are the metropolitan courts, particularly in Auckland.

As these initiatives were only launched in South Island District Court locations in February 2025, it is too soon to measure their impact, she said.

A North Otago resident, who contacted the Oamaru Mail, said they had a "very stressful" wait after lodging their application in the Oamaru District Court (ODC) last year.

The resident had applied to the Family Court for a Protection Order and Occupation Order in September 2024. In late April, this year, a hearing date was set — for August 7, almost one year after application.

The resident said they believed the system was "flawed" and the delay had meant their "fundamental right" had been ignored.

"I am aware that others in Oamaru have given up and had to move their cases elsewhere.

"This option was not available to me as I never had a court date allocated, until almost a year had expired, well outside the six weeks under the legislation" they said.

They say they have had to make two further "on notice" applications in this time to advance their situation.

In New Zealand, if a Protection Order application is made "on notice", meaning the respondent is aware of the application and has a chance to respond, the hearing date must be set as soon as practicable, but no later than six weeks from the date the application was filed.

Mrs McKee said while she was unable to comment or intervene in individual cases, timeline standards for the Family Court, were being developed and would be finalised soon to support court timeliness and performance.

In June 2024, the Chief District Court Judge issued the Timely Access to Justice Protocol, setting out a standard that 90% of criminal cases will be disposed of within specified thresholds, she said.

"A number of courts in rural areas are already meeting or exceeding the 90% timelines standard [Waihi, Opotiki, Waipukurau, Ruatoria, Marton and Kaikoura] for criminal case disposal, while others are heading in the right direction, including Oamaru at 89%," she said.

She said the improvements would ease pressure on court resources, allowing them to be allocated to cases that would improve timelines in the long term.

"These are the kinds of improvements that matter to people, faster decisions mean less uncertainty and greater confidence in our justice system," Mrs McKee said.