Pair in Dunedin road rage as feud boils over

An ongoing feud bubbling away between two Dunedin men hit boiling point when they tried to ram each other off the road.

Multiple members of the public called to report two men trying to ram one another in the Port Chalmers area on Tuesday afternoon, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols said.

The two drivers of the vehicles, one 19-year-old and a 23-year-old, also called police on each other.

Police responded at about 3.20pm and located one of the two vehicles at the top of Upper Junction Rd.

The two men were known to each other and both gave officers different account of what had happened and why they were trying to ram one another.

‘‘There were ongoing tensions between the two parties,’’ Sgt Nichols said.

Further inquiries were ongoing.

