61-year-old does burnout in front of South D cops

A 61-year-old Dunedin man gave police an exclusive skid show as he revved his engine, fishtailed and did a burnout in front of them in South Dunedin.

The driver came to police attention when he was spotted doing burnouts in David St, Caversham, yesterday morning before speeding away, Acting Sergeant Matt Nichols, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle was found outside Westpac bank in King Edward St a short while later.

However, when police approached, the man pulled out suddenly and fishtailed on the other side of the road, leaving a large skidmark.

With police following, the man stopped at a traffic light where he revved his engine causing his tyres to spin in front of officers.

He pulled over in the Pak'n'Save carpark where officers impounded his vehicle for sustained loss of traction.

The man would Dunedin District Court at a later date.

At 8pm on Tuesday, police in the Waikouaiti area witnessed a man speeding on State Highway One at 135kmh, Sgt Nichols said.

When police attempted to pull the 20-year-old man over, he accelerated to 190kmh and fled.

Police did not attempt a pursuit, Sgt Nichols said.

The vehicle was later located in the Waikouaiti area and the man’s Audi was impounded.

His licence was suspended for 28 days.

