Pub-goers nabbed in weekend drink-driving blitz

Exiting the pub and getting in their cars to drive home mere metres from a police station caught out two North East Valley pub-goers over the weekend.

Of almost 2000 drivers breath-tested over the weekend, 15 people recorded results over the legal limit of 250mcg, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said.

Three out of those 15 people were caught as they were leaving Dunedin pubs.

At 11.58pm on Friday, a 36-year-old man leaving a pub in North East Valley was stopped after officers in North Rd saw him exit the building and get into his car.

He was stopped, and he admitted to officers had had drunk four beers.

He was tested and recorded a breath alcohol level of 336mcg.

He received an infringement notice, Sgt Lee said.

At 12.40am on Sunday, a 73-year-old man was stopped by police after they watched him leave a pub in North East Valley and start his car.

He admitted to drinking three jugs of beer, Sgt Lee said.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg.

On Saturday night in Kenmure Rd, a 19-year-old man was stopped by police after they saw him hop into his car and attempt to drive away after leaving a pub in the area.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 482mcg — the legal limit for those under 20 is 0mcg.

Both men would appear in Dunedin District Court charged with driving under the influence at a later date.

At 1.50am on Sunday, police turning on a green light in the Octagon were cut off by a 33-year-old man driving right through a red light.

The officers pulled the man over, and he admitted to drinking alcohol.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 325mcg and received an infringement notice.

At 2am on Saturday, police pulled over a 20-year-old man in Macandrew Rd after witnessing him driving erratically.

He admitted to drinking alcohol and recorded a breath alcohol level of 852mcg — the highest reading in the city this weekend.

His vehicle was impounded, his licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

Checkpoints operated across the city in Ravensbourne Rd, East Taieri, Princes St, King Edward St, Cumberland St, Castle St and in Thames St, Oamaru.

At the East Taieri checkpoint at 9.43pm, a 37-year-old man drove straight through a police checkpoint without stopping.

Police eventually flagged the man down to stop and had the man undergo breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 388mcg and received an infringement notice.

Later at the same checkpoint, a 52-year-old man attempted to avoid the officers by driving down a nearby side street.

However, parked up and waiting for someone to try that old trick were officers in another police car who stopped him.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 447mcg.

The man would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

