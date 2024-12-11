Future Fields arable strategy launched

Federated Farmers Arable Industry Group chairman David Birkett and FAR chief executive Alison Stewart launch the New Zealand Arable Production Growth Strategy, called Future Fields. PHOTO: FAR

Arable leaders have written up a new strategy to give cropping farmers the skills, quality assurance and infrastructure for their future growth and profitability.

The blueprint is expected to build on their existing contribution of more than $2 billion to the economy through the production of grain, high-value seed and an increasing range of other crops.

As well as growing cereals, such as wheat, barley and oats, New Zealand is the largest radish and white clover seed producer in the world and a major player in grass seeds, contributing more than $270 million of exports a year.

Arable cropping is also vital to the $35b livestock industry, through seed for pastures, grains and other inputs for animal feed.

Called Future Fields 2030, the strategy is a joint effort between the Foundation for Arable Research (FAR), Federated Farmers’ arable group, United Wheatgrowers and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

The blueprint was launched at FAR’s Crops field day at its Chertsey arable research site near Ashburton.

Rather than second guessing a new crop opportunity or what the market might look like, the strategy considers how arable growers’ businesses, and the wider sector, might be strengthened and better equipped to identify high value opportunities for the future.

An initial focus on identifying potential new crops for the arable sector was bypassed as it became clear that growers already manage complex crop rotations and, with the support of groups such as FAR, develop skills to take on new crops.

Future Fields 2030 is expected to build on agronomy-focused research and extension by increasing skills for success, setting standards of excellence and providing the way for more infrastructure.

Building skills includes improving the financial savviness of arable farmers to work out opportunities beyond the farm gate so they can connect with food innovators, start-ups and existing food businesses.

The next tier of excellence standards will identify and verify the production and environmental assurance standards so customers pick the products of New Zealand growers over customers.

Infrastructure opportunities will be identified on and off farms. They include possible machinery pools and syndicates to reduce production costs, addressing gaps on farms and opportunities for investment off the farm in arable transport, storage and processing infrastructure.

FAR chairman Steven Bierema said in a statement the strategy was crucial for ensuring growers were equipped to meet emerging market demands and was directly aligned with FAR’s commitment to driving research and development to improve farmer profitability and sustainability.

Federated Farmers Arable chairman David Birkett said this would help growers capture more future opportunities and develop more autonomy within their businesses.

The strategy has time-lines for targets through to 2030, with funding sought from levies, industry and the government.