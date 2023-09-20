Memorial car show attracts hundreds

An inaugural charity car cruise held in South Otago on Saturday turned the wheels for future events to come.

The first Moss Cross Memorial Cruise attracted more than 100 vehicle entries and hundreds of people rallied together on the day in remembrance of late South Otago rural contractor Joseph "Moss" Cross.

Mr Cross died on September 12 last year, eight weeks after being diagnosed with cancer.

He was 36.

He owned rural contracting firm Cross Agriculture and had a love of Case tractors and classic cars, especially Chrysler Valiants.

The Balclutha event caught attention from various towns as the cars cruised through Kaitangata, Mornington, Outram, Milton and back to the South Otago Town & Country Club for prizegiving, raffles and an auction.

The event raised more than $18,000.

The funds will be given to the charity to be distributed to local families going through health difficulties.

Organiser and Mr Cross’s fiancee Georgia Redshaw said she was sad but excited about the event.

Joseph "Moss" Cross

"I’m glad so many people decided to take the time to get together and remember Joseph.

"He was important to so many people and I’m thankful people came to raise money for other local families in need.

"We really hope as a charity to support as many families as we can from the funds we have raised."

The charity presented trophies to vehicle entries.

The Budge Family trophy was awarded to Pete Harvey, the Cross Family Cup for people’s choice was awarded to Billy Redditt and Breeana and Georgia’s best Valiant and overall trophy was awarded to Chris Oggie Hight.

The charity will be releasing referral forms in upcoming weeks asking the community to provide them with local families who are having health difficulties.

It aims to assist families from there.

- By Evelyn Thorn