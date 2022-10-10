Plenty of cattle at saleyards

The cattle arena at the Waiareka saleyards. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A large yarding of cattle was offered to buyers at last week’s Oamaru Spring Cattle Sale at the Waiareka saleyards.

About 790 head were yarded, covering most classes. Prime and two-year-old cattle sold very well along with good type yearling steers and bulls. Yearling heifers were harder work with buyers being selective on what they bid on.

A range of prices.—

Prime cattle: steers, 453kg-683kg at $3.08-$3.34kg; heifers, 427kg-500kg at $3.14-$3.33; cow, 475kg-696kg at $2.14-$2.30.

Two-year-old steers: Hereford-cross, 417kg-480kg at $1340-$1510 per head; Angus-cross, 448kg-460kg at $1360-$1380; Charolais-cross, 520kg at $1610; Murray Grey, 407kg at $1340.

Two-year-old heifers: Angus, 343kg-398kg at $700-$1330; Hereford-cross, 345kg-436kg at $920-$1360; Murray Grey-cross, 387kg-403kg at $1180-$1350; Angus-Friesian cross, 386kg at $1170; Speckle Park-cross, 405kg at $1140.

Two-year-old bull: beef-cross, 725kg at $2090.

Yearling steers: Hereford, 214kg at $650; Hereford-Angus, 250kg-405kg at $830-$1300; Angus-Friesian cross, 303kg at $900; Hereford-Friesian cross, 200kg-340kg at $560-$1100.

Yearling heifers: Angus-Friesian cross, 226kg-298kg at $600-$815; Hereford-cross, 215kg-255kg at $590-$680; Murray Grey-cross, 168kg-275kg at $400-$700; Belgian Blue-cross, 215kg at $590; Speckle Park-cross, 241kg-251kg at $600-$660.

Yearling bull: Charolais-cross, 433kg at $1175; Hereford, 247kg-363kg at $810-$1100; Belgian Blue-cross, 262kg at $830; Hereford-cross, 267kg at $845.

By: Special correspondent