GenomNZ named as finalist in B+LNZ Awards

Dunedin animal DNA genotyping laboratory GenomNZ is a finalist in the technology category of the 2026 Beef + Lamb New Zealand Awards.

GenomNZ works with AgResearch scientists to provide a range of applications for sheep, cattle, deer, goat, aquaculture and many other industries, domestically and internationally.

The laboratory specialises in deer, sheep, goat, cattle and aquaculture.

B+LNZ chief executive Alan Thomson said there were 24 finalists across the eight categories in this year’s awards.

‘‘We have been very impressed by the quality of entries across all award categories and while this made judging particularly challenging, it has highlighted the depth of talent and innovation in the red meat sector.’’

The judging team of farmers and industry professionals had a difficult job selecting the finalists from such strong entries as all the finalists were making a positive contribution to the sheep, beef and dairy beef sector, he said.

The winners would be announced at the B+LNZ Awards Dinner in Christchurch on May 20.

B+LNZ Awards Finalists 2026

Technology Award

GenomNZ (Dunedin)

Helical (Rotorua)

Super Air (Waikato)

Emerging Achiever Award

Ben Dawson (Patoka)

Graham Johnson (Waikato)

Alice Wilson (Wairoa)

People Development Award

Lone Star Farms (Nelson)

Shane and Lynnette McManaway, Ongaha (Wairarapa)

ADB Williams Trust (Dannevirke)

Significant Contribution Award

Phil Journeaux (Waikato)

Dr Stewart Ledgard (Ruakura)

Dr William Rolleston (South Canterbury)

Rural Champion Award

Mark Harris (Hawke’s Bay)

Kristy McGregor (Horowhenua)

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

Science & Research Award

Dr Gale Brightwell and AgResearch Food Integrity Team

Paul Kenyon (Palmerston North)

Garth Riddle (Northland)

Innovative Farming Award

FE Gold (Waikato)

Jon and Fiona Sherlock (Waikato)

Tairāwhiti Whenua Charitable Trust (Gisborne)

Market Leader Award

Conscious Valley (Wellington)

Green Meadows Beef (New Plymouth)

Rob and Mandy Pye (Northland)