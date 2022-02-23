Meat industry gives scholars support

Meat Industry Association scholarship recipient Lily Brankin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Southland student Lily Brankin is one step closer to realising a dream of working in the red meat sector.

Miss Brankin (19), of Drummond, has been named a Meat Industry Association scholarship recipient.

She intends to use the $5000 prize to pay some of her study costs.

This week she began her second year of studying a bachelor of commerce, majoring in agriculture, at Lincoln University.

The former Southland Girls’ High School pupil was aiming for a career in the red meat sector.

"I think it’s a good industry to be a part of."

She was proud of the sector, especially how it had continued to perform during the pandemic.

This summer she worked for the Alliance Group in its corporate office in Invercargill.

In the role, she had visited plants in Lorneville and Mataura, working with staff on tasks such as training procedures.

"I enjoy getting out and getting involved rather than sitting at a desk from 9 to 5."

She hoped to work for Alliance again during the holidays at Easter and winter and next summer.

Come spring, she would help her father on his three-daily lambing beats on their about 120ha sheep farm.

"Lambing is my favourite time of the year, helping out and saving lives — it’s big days but it’s quite rewarding."

The flock on the farm were Textra, a breed developed using a mix of Texel, Coopworth and East Friesian breeds.

She planned to enter the workforce after her final year of study next year.

"I want to get out amongst it and prove myself."

Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said it had awarded new scholarships to seven young New Zealanders considering careers in the red meat processing and exporting sector.

Every year, the association awards undergraduate ($5000 per year) and post-graduate ($10,000 per year) scholarships.

The organisation at present had 21 scholars, and 14 existing scholars also continued to receive support under the scheme.

This year’s new scholars were studying subjects ranging from food science to agribusiness, food marketing and supply chain management.

The returning scholars include both undergraduate and postgraduate students, studying at a range of universities across New Zealand and internationally.

The range of subjects being studied by the new and returning scholars reflected the many different career opportunities across the red meat processing and export sector, Ms Karapeeva said.

"As New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry, there is a vast range of different roles and strong pathways for career progression available.

"The industry has a strong focus on attracting skilled people and supporting the development of those who can make a significant contribution to the sector in the future.

"A number of our scholars are already contributing through their research. For instance, one of our returning scholars, Hennie Pienaar, from Invercargill, is researching musculoskeletal injuries in red meat processing for his PhD, with the aim of making his thesis a manual for best practice ...

"Another, Grace Macdonald, from Taranaki, is currently undertaking postgraduate studies in sustainable business strategy at Harvard Business School while employed at one of our largest companies."

Scholars also had the opportunity of part-time or vacation work in the meat industry, and several were already working in the sector.

"A number of our previous scholars have told us how their MIA scholarships have helped them to secure part-time work and internships and then full-time career positions in the sector.

"There were more than 40 applicants for the 2022 scholarship programme. We are very pleased with the high calibre of applicants and the knowledge and interest they have about the red meat sector.

"The global pandemic does seem to have raised public awareness of the industry’s very significant contribution to the New Zealand economy and its continued high export revenue performance in the face of ongoing challenges."

The association runs a mentoring programme for its scholars, including a networking and educational event during the year, with presentations from key figures from across the industry.



