Red meat exports reflect global volatility

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New Zealand red meat exports declined 12% in value in June compared to the same period last year as global markets remained volatile.

Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva said red meat exports reached $935 million in June, with sheep meat dropping in volume and value to most of the country’s major markets but beef exports holding relatively steady. Compared to last June, the value of overall exports decreased by 21% to China to $302m, 41% to Japan to $41m and 23% to the United Kingdom to $34m.

However, there were significant increases in overall exports to Taiwan, Canada and the United States.

Exports to the United States were driven by beef, which was up 60% by volume to 21,673 tonnes and 43% by value to $200m, the highest monthly value since March 2015.

The drop in sheepmeat volumes reflected tough conditions in many markets while the improved United States results indicated easing of the drought in that country, resulting in a reduction in domestic beef production and a tightening supply.

“We are also now seeing the benefits of New Zealand’s Free Trade Agreement with the UK, which came into force on May 31.

“Overall, beef exports to the UK were worth $3.3m in June. Previously, beef exports would have likely been under one of the quotas with a tariff rate of 20%, so we have already seen tariff savings of around $650,000 in the first month of the FTA.”

Total beef exports were up 12% on June 2022 to 52,773 tonnes but the value was down 3% to $477m. Beef exports to most of the major North Asian markets were down in June compared to the same time last year — reflecting the pattern of recent months.

China was down 26% to $158m, Japan down 48% to $23m and Korea down 70% to$8m.

"This compares to historically very high exports to Japan and Korea in June 2022 but the value of exports is still below most recent June months."

Taiwan saw a 35% increase to $21m and Canada a 247% increase to $18m from a very low level of exports last June.

Sheepmeat exports were down 20% by volume to 25,369 tonnes and 28% by value to $281m.

Exports to China dropped by 21% in value (to $89.4m) compared to June last year.

"However, sheepmeat exports to Taiwan, where consumer confidence is reported to be at its highest level since May 2022, rose 51% by volume to 857 tonnes and 46% by value to $10m.

Total red meat exports for the second quarter of the year were worth $3.0 billion, down 5% from the second quarter last year.

Beef exports were unchanged at $1.4b, sheepmeat exports were worth $1.1b, down 14%, and fifth quarter exports were unchanged at $540m.

Total exports for the 12months ended June 30, 2023, were worth $10.8b, down 1% from 2021/22.

Beef exports were up 1% to $4.6b, sheepmeat exports were down 8% to $3.9b and fifth quarter exports were up 8% to $2.2b.