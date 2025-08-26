Powering a Resilient Future: How Farmlands FLEX is Changing the Game for Kiwi Farmers

Andrew Pegler, Farmlands CEO

In New Zealand's rural heartland, we're no strangers to challenges. We've always adapted, innovated, and found ways to thrive, no matter what nature throws our way

But lately, two things have become increasingly clear: energy costs are a growing concern, and adverse weather events are here to stay. These aren't just minor headaches; they're fundamental challenges impacting the bottom line and the ability to operate reliably for NZ farmers and growers.

So, what does farming look like in 2050? It's a future where resilience isn't just a buzzword, but a built-in advantage. It's a future where we have more control, more independence, and smarter ways to manage our most critical inputs. This is exactly why Farmlands, in partnership with technology specialists Blackcurrent, has brought Farmlands FLEX to the market. Led by Andrew Pegler (CEO Farmlands FLEX), a seasoned founder with a strong track record of driving growth and innovation, Farmlands FLEX is all about empowering the farmers of the future.

We see ourselves as positive disrupters in the agricultural sector. For years, electricity has been one of those farm input costs that felt largely out of the control of the rural sector. Farmers could shop around for feed, fertiliser, and even fuel, but power? Not so much. Farmlands and Blackcurrent came together to change that equation. We created a way for you to feel in control of energy use with a system that is bigger than just battery and solar—a system designed specifically for rural New Zealand, giving farmers and rural businesses unprecedented control over their electricity.

As one farmer puts it, this solution has been a long time coming: "We don't really have a lot of control over the increase in energy pricing, so FLEX is one way we can take back some measure of control. And that's what it's all about - limit your spending and keep control."

Building Resilience, One farm at a time

Think about it: the 5 am dairy shed power surge, keeping irrigation running during blackouts, protecting frost fans when the grid goes down. These are real, everyday farm challenges. Farmlands FLEX directly addresses them. It's much more than just solar panels; it's an intelligent microgrid system custom-built and managed to meet the unique demands of working farms and orchards.

This isn't just about saving a few dollars (though that's a big part of it!). It's about building true energy independence and reliability. Imagine converting your power expenses into a valuable on-farm asset or even generating new revenue by selling surplus energy back to the grid. We've seen customers looking at potential annual electricity savings of tens of thousands of dollars—that's real money back in your pocket.

A dairy farmer shared this valuable insight: "Without encroaching on the grazing side of the business we can put panels in out-of-the-way areas and really get some benefit out of it. We use ground that isn't productive to generate income by generating power to put it back into the grid."

Smart Technology for Smart Land Use

The conversation around land use is constantly evolving. As we look towards 2050, every square metre of our land needs to work harder and smarter. Farmlands FLEX helps with this by optimising energy production and consumption directly on your property. It's about making your existing land work more efficiently, supporting your operations with clean, reliable power. For example, for horticulture, it ensures critical climate control systems never fail, protecting high-value crops. For sheep and beef, it cuts irrigation and operational costs, ensuring reliability when it's needed most.

Our approach is holistic. We're not just selling hardware; we're offering a fully managed microgrid solution with solar, batteries, and smart software that learns and optimises over time. This means you get:

Unparalleled control: Take charge of a previously unmanageable farm input cost.

Take charge of a previously unmanageable farm input cost. Enhanced resilience: Maintain critical operations even during power outages.

Maintain critical operations even during power outages. Financial advantage : Significant cost savings and potential new revenue streams.

: Significant cost savings and potential new revenue streams. Improved eco-profile: Boost your sustainability credentials with clean energy.

Farmlands has a proud history of helping farmers manage their core inputs, from fuel with Fern Energy to now, electricity with Farmlands FLEX. This partnership is a natural extension of that commitment, ensuring we support you across your entire energy journey, from traditional fuels to the intelligent energy systems of tomorrow.

The road ahead for our rural communities, especially those hit by recent weather events like in Tasman, is long. Rebuilding takes time, effort, and resources. Initiatives like Farmlands FLEX are about equipping farmers with the tools to not just recover, but to build more resilient, profitable, and sustainable operations for the future. It's about empowering you to face whatever comes next with confidence.

We believe that by embracing intelligent energy solutions, New Zealand's farmers and growers can continue to lead the world, demonstrating how innovation and a co-operative spirit can drive both prosperity and environmental stewardship.

To learn more about how Farmlands FLEX can transform your farm's energy future, visit FLEXenergy.co.nz or talk to your local Farmlands Field team member or Branch team.