Recognising our Rural Champions

Jarrod Stewart. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

At Silver Fern Farms, our vision for farming is centred around connection.

It’s our farmers’ connection to their land, animals, and community. It’s our consumers’ connection to their food. It’s about bringing our farmers and consumers closer together.

That’s why we’re proud to support the Otago Daily Times’ Rural Champions campaign. It brings the people who make our rural communities strong, resilient, and future-focused to life and allows a larger audience to connect.

We see rural champions every day.

They’re the farmers who care deeply for their land and animals, who innovate and achieve quietly, and who lead by example.

They’re the local stalwarts who show up for their neighbours, mentor the next generation, and keep our rural communities thriving.

When they’re not producing the world’s finest protein and fibre, they might be coaching rugby and netball. They could be organising catchment groups or serving on the school board.

We’re proud of the fact our connections with our farmers aren’t just business transactions; they’re genuine partnerships built on proximity, trust, and shared purpose.

We’re also proud to have farmers at the heart of shaping Silver Fern Farms’ future. Whether that’s through everyday conversations in the yards, at our roadshows, or through the governance of our co-operative.

We know that when farmers help guide our direction, we can build a stronger, more resilient food system. One that reflects the values of those who live and work closest to the land.

But farming doesn’t happen in isolation. Today’s consumers are more connected to their food than ever before. They want to know where it comes from, how it’s produced, and who stands behind it.

Silver Fern Farms bridges that connection between farmer and consumer. So whether it’s a tenderloin in New York or a lamb rack in London, we ensure the story of care, provenance, and authenticity travels with every product.

Congratulations to all this year’s finalists.

Recognition matters. It’s important we take the time to acknowledge the care, commitment, and character that people across our rural communities bring to everything they do. Whether that’s on farm, in their towns and districts, or in service to others.

The Rural Champions campaign reminds us that behind every great story are great people. At Silver Fern Farms, we’re proud to work alongside so many of them.

As we look ahead, our vision is clear. We want a food system that is driven by connection.

One where our farms are celebrated not just places of production, but of stewardship, innovation, and nourishment. One where farmers are celebrated not just as producers, but as guardians of their land, livestock and communities.

This is not just our business, it is our purpose. At Silver Fern Farms, we are committed to creating goodness from the farms the world needs. That means recognising the people behind the work, honouring their stories, and connecting them with consumers who value what is real. Together, we are growing something genuine.

— Jarrod Stewart, Chief supply officer, Silver Fern Farms