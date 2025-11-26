Centennial celebration raises funds

Mid Canterbury Rural Women centennial committee chairwoman Marg Verrall (left) and RWNZ provincial treasurer Trish Small give a donation of $826 to Westpac agribusiness manager Riley Wilson for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

More than 50 present and past members attended the Mid Canterbury provincial celebration to honour Rural Women New Zealand’s centennial year.

It was held recently at Winchmore Gardens, on the Methven Highway, and also raised $826 for Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust through donations by members.

Centennial committee chairwoman Marg Verrall said in her report to members that 100 years for an organisation was a big achievement.

"Set up by farmers’ wives, we must acknowledge these brave women, who achieved so much, to support future farming women.

"Together they have staged the progress and vitality of the organisation, in keeping with its core ethics, and have in changing times been able to adapt to future needs, which is now in the hands of present and future members of Rural Women New Zealand to continue."

At the event, members were given a celebratory book of memories and photos put together by member Sandra Curd.

Also included were photos of the centennial committee and three members from current branches, who had dressed in costumes of the decades, with help from the Ashburton Operatic Society.

Following the start of proceedings, the Creed was recited and Frances Beeston, the local member on the RWNZ national board, gave a short address.

"It was lovely to have Jeanette Tarbotton cut the traditional cake and our newly-elected [Ashburton District] Mayor, Liz McMillan, a recent new member, cut the modern chocolate cake. Thank you to Joy Hydes and Jackie Ryan for baking the cakes and decorating them in the era."

In the Lighting of the Candles ceremony, Ngaire Brown lit the candle for the "past", new Mid Canterbury provincial president Kay King lit the candle for the "present" and Lisa Williams lit the candle for the "future".

"With our glasses full we toasted our members who have held RWNZ national roles and achievement awards over the years."

Entertainment from Timaru group the Drama Queens kept toes tapping with their delightful music and a demonstration was given on how a woman from the year 1900 would have dressed.

"Marion Dent, our model, came with her shimmy on and proceeded to be dressed in layers. Kathleen Stringer gave a commentary on each layer as she dressed Marion, also telling of how the puny men also used to wear layers of undergarments to bolster their look to impress the women of their muscular physique.

"Marion was finally in full attire of six layers that was, in the past, often changed more than once a day."

An afternoon tea, served to members at tables, saw bone china cups, saucers and plates in use for the high tea affair.

"The food was delightful, with small club sandwiches, small Belgium biscuits, small creamed scones and small squares of ginger slice."

A display table of kitchen memorabilia, including old cookbooks, attracted some attention.

Ms Verrall thanked the centennial committee for their work and said it was a delight to see so many members enjoying themselves and connecting with others on the "auspicious occasion".