Century Farms ready for new applications

Collecting and securing farming families stories is vital to secure New Zealand’s heritage, Century Farm’s Eddie Fitzgerald, of Lawrence says. PHOTO: NICK BROOK

The Century Farm and Station Awards committee is ready to receive applications for next year’s ceremony.

Applications from across New Zealand will be celebrated in Lawrence in May 2026.

Keeping a farm in a family across generations, through challenging times, for a century or more, is an impressive achievement worthy of recognition.

Century Farms sets out to capture and preserve this history which might otherwise be lost.

Families are invited to compile and send in the story of their farm’s history, with copies of photographs and documents for the awards committee to permanently archive at the Alexander Turnbull Library in Wellington.

Each year a new booklet is produced to summarise and celebrate the awarded families.

"Century Farms has collected more than 650 stories since it began 2005," Century Farms chair Edward Fitzgerald said.

"From breaking the land by hand, horse and modern machinery, farming continues as the backbone of our country’s prosperity and reputation through thick and thin.

"Those stories of resilience, integrity and innovation are worth preserving and re-telling, not just from a farming perspective but for our cultural and social perspective as well."

