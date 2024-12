PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Trevor McCall (right) and his grandson Flynn McCall, 13, of Mt Annan Suffolk Stud in Waikoikoi, stand by their Suffolk ram, which was awarded supreme sheep at the 111th West Otago A&P Show in Tapanui last month. The ram is held by show sheep convener Gary Fordyce. PGG Wrightson stock agent Callum McDonald said the ram had a lot of meat and depth.