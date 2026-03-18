Hunting safety workshop to cover bases

A hunting safety programme will take place in Balclutha this weekend.

The Baden McNabb Memorial Firearms and Hunter Safety workshop is set for 10am, Saturday at the Deerstalkers Association Hall, 5 Glasgow St.

Developed by police and local firearms specialists for hunters and shooters of all ages and experience, the programme will include a Powerpoint presentation and video clips, and focus on safety rules, good practice and first aid preparedness, including tourniquets for field use.

Presented by the Baden McNabb Fund at the Clutha Foundation, the workshop is in memory of Owaka outdoorsman Baden McNabb, who lost his life in 2018.

"We thought about doing safety courses for young people who often don’t think about doing proper training, and older ones who need a refresher," Baden’s father and course promoter Peter McNabb said.

"Because when we just learn from our mates, sometimes important safety bases aren’t covered.

The free workshop is open to all firearm users, but has a cap of about 20 participants.

Registrations are essential, by emailing givewhereyoulive@cluthafoundation.org.nz, or following the link from the Firearms & Hunting Safety Day on Clutha Foundation’s website.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz