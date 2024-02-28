Locals up for rural sports awards

New Zealand captain Neil Evans pauses for the national anthem at the two-test transtasman sheep dog trial series against Australia, in Ashburton, won by New Zealand. PHOTOS: TIM CRONSHAW

New Zealand dog trials captain Neil Evans is one of two Canterbury finalists for the New Zealand rural sportsman of the year award.

The 65-year-old North Canterbury farmer from Omihi led a four-man team to victory last year in the two-test transtasman sheep dog trial series against Australia, in Ashburton.

A convincing win made for an emotional moment for the team who lost the previous dog trials series on Australian soil.

Now Mr Evans is one of three finalists for the sportsman title at the New Zealand Rural Sports Awards.

Top reversible ploughman Bob Mehrtens stands next to his Ford tractor.

The other contenders are Timaru reversible ploughman Bob Mehrtens, 69, and Timbersports competitor Jack Jordan, 27, of Taumarunui.

Finalists for the rural sportswoman of the year award are Christchurch harness racer Samantha Ottley, the world record-holding shearer Sacha Bond from Piopio in the King Country and wood chopper Anne Patterson, a 32-year-old expat from Blackbutt, Queensland.

Christchurch’s Wilson House, formerly of Manawatu, will represent harness racing as a finalist for the young New Zealand rural sportsperson of the year award and the other finalist is shearing’s Clay Harris, of Mokauiti in the King Country.

The awards will be announced at the Awapuni Racing Centre, during the New Zealand Rural Games weekend on March 8.

