McDrury tops cattle competition

The steaks were high at last week’s Canterbury A&P Association prime cattle competition, but there was a familiar winner.

Dunsandel farmer John McDrury, who has dominated the competition in recent years, won the supreme exhibit for his pair of Limousin heifers.

Competition organiser Mick Withers was impressed with the quality of the cattle and the size of the crowd who attended the event on Tuesday last week.

"The quality . . . was of a very high standard, with Limousin bred cattle to the fore," he said after the winners were announced.

The competition was run concurrently with the young auctioneers’ competition, which led to a large gallery attending the sale.

Results from the prime beef competition:

Allflex supreme exhibit - Silverstream Trophy:

AJ & JR McDrury (Dunsandel), Pair of Limousin heifers.

Single steer - HTJ Thacker Trophy: DC & LJ Redmond Ltd (Ashburton), Angus, 1st; AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 2nd; AJ & JR McDrury, Angus, 3rd.

Single heifer - Springbrook Trophy: AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 1st; AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 2nd; AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 3rd.

Pair of steers - Floridale Trophy: AJ & JR McDrury, Angus, 1st; Woodbank Farm (West Melton), Charolais-cross, 2nd; DC & LJ Redmond Ltd, Angus, 3rd.

Pair of heifers - Colenso Trophy: AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 1st; AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 2nd; Sheat Wilson p/ship (Dunsandel), Limousin, 3rd.

Local trade single - Countdown Trophy: James family (Whitecliffs), Limousin, 1st; James family, Limousin, 2nd; Woodbank, Speckle park, 3rd.

Local trade pair - Countdown Trophy: AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 1st; AJ & JR McDrury, Limousin, 2nd; James family, Limousin, 3rd.