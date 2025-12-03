South Otago A&P show well supported

Aleisha Davey, 17, was crowned the South Otago A&P Show Queen 2025. PHOTOS: NICK BROOK

The South Otago A&P show slotted perfectly between a chilly Friday evening and a 4pm downpour on Saturday.

Grace Hewitt, 11, said she had a 6am start to help wash, brush and trim the pick of her grandparents’ 40 South Devon cattle herd and transport them from Romahapa. By 10am she was happy to hold the first-prize ribbon for the cow and calf-at-foot competition.

Invercargill magician Wayne McKeown shows Luca Campbell, 8, his hat-rabbit Teller.

"You trim and comb their tails and ears and wash them with Sunlight," she said.

"I think about 20 of the Kelly family and Hewitts should be here by lunchtime."

Seven to 17 year-old performers from Tribe Dance Balclutha busted out high-energy dance and acrobatics for the show-day crowd

The 159th show buzzed under spectacular sunshine, loaded with traditional attractions including 36 trade stands, 19 entertainment attractions, sideshow shooting and ping-pong clowns and old-school country fair rides.

The air hummed with the sound of bagpipers and a live country-rock band, there was plenty of candyfloss, hotdogs and sauce, and chips of green timber went flying from the wood-chopping contests.

Popular new events were the tractor-pull and the matching of elegance and equine excellence with fashion in the field.

Beef breed "Cow and Calf at Foot" section winner was South Devon cow Sylvia and calf Sunflower, led by Grace Hewitt, 11, of Tuatapere. Her granddad Neil Kelly and judge Peter Kane, of Tapanui, look on.

A&P show president Bailey Coates was especially pleased with the 1361 total entries in all show classes.

"We had fabulous sponsorship and it’s cool to showcase so many rural and urban sides of Clutha, and many people coming out to see and support them."

After the grand parade, the day’s big finale was the selection of Aleisha Davey, 17, as South Otago A&P Show Queen for 2025.

The Thomas siblings from Kaka Pt (from left) Jack, 8, Ryan, 8, Tyler, 11, Elsie, 10, felt the festive season in Santa’s South Otago grotto.

"My favourite thing was meeting people, pushing my confidence and feeling it grow ... especially winning the public speaking section. I never would have dreamed of that," Aleisha said.

"I reckon it would be a great idea to have a male Show King’s category too."

