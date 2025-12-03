South Otago A&P show well supported

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Grace Hewitt, 11, said she had a 6am start to help wash, brush and trim the pick of her grandparents’ 40 South Devon cattle herd and transport them from Romahapa. By 10am she was happy to hold the first-prize ribbon for the cow and calf-at-foot competition.
"I think about 20 of the Kelly family and Hewitts should be here by lunchtime."
The air hummed with the sound of bagpipers and a live country-rock band, there was plenty of candyfloss, hotdogs and sauce, and chips of green timber went flying from the wood-chopping contests.
Popular new events were the tractor-pull and the matching of elegance and equine excellence with fashion in the field.
"We had fabulous sponsorship and it’s cool to showcase so many rural and urban sides of Clutha, and many people coming out to see and support them."
After the grand parade, the day’s big finale was the selection of Aleisha Davey, 17, as South Otago A&P Show Queen for 2025.
"I reckon it would be a great idea to have a male Show King’s category too."