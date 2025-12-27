Stakes stallion dies

White Robe Lodge has announced the death of proven stallion Ghibellines.

A son of champion sire Shamardal and the group 1-winning Elusive Quality mare Camarilla, Ghibellines’ racing highlight was his victory in the group 2 Todman Stakes for trainer Peter Snowden.

Retired to stud in 2016, Ghibellines sired group1 winner Smokin’ Romans, last season’s group 2 Brisbane Cup winner Campaldino and $A1.5 million earner Palmetto among nine stakes winners at a very respectable 4.3% stakes winners to runners. — LOVERACING.NZ News Desk