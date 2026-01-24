In-form Gray trainer to follow

Riverton Cup contender The Big Lebowski will spearhead trainer Brett Gray’s team at the Riverton Trotting Club’s meeting tomorrow.

It would be a tall order to ask Brett Gray to repeat his recent success at Riverton tomorrow.

The Ryal Bush trainer had his best season when notching 40 wins in 2025 and just two weeks into 2026 he produced his first trifecta when Anita Mary, Blaze Lightning and Jaccka Evan filled the first three at Ascot Park last week.

"It certainly was a thrill. All three horses went well and it was good to see Anita Mary win for Paul Hailes at the Northern Southland meeting," Gray said.

"He’s a stalwart up that way."

"She’s a nice mare and we are going to give her a crack at the mares’ races coming up down here."

Gray’s team of seven for the Riverton meeting is spearheaded by his Riverton Cup hope in The Big Lebowski.

The giant pacer charged back into form with his second in the Cromwell Cup earlier this month.

Gray is hopeful the 9-year-old can now hold his form after putting a few frustrations behind him.

"We was coming up nice last year and then he had a few foot issues and things like that.

"We feel like we are on top of things now and he seems pretty well.

"We have given him a bit of work on the grass this week and I’m quite happy with him.

"I think the only question mark would be the weather. I don’t think he would want the track to get too deep with the rain that is meant to be around."

There are plenty of solid chances among the remainder of the Gray team, including Jaccka Jim.

The trotter was an impressive debut winner at Omakau before getting it wrong early in his next start at Cromwell.

"He’s got the motor there to be winning but it will depend on his manners.

"He is getting better all the time with his ringcraft, but he is still pretty raw with just having the two starts."

Another Jaccka trotter in Jaccka Ace is in a similar spot to Jaccka Jim.

Jaccka Ace missed away in his last start, but he also has the ability to win with manners.

Daisymerollin is among the trio of trotters Gray starts on the Riverton grass.

The 4-year-old has trialled well ahead of her return to racing.

Last-start winner Our Twinkle will step out at Riverton for Gray after finally breaking his maiden at Ascot Park following a string of placings.

"I don’t think the next grade up will worry him, he keeps going.

"He went well on the grass at Cromwell and he should be a pretty good chance."

Arma Forrest will return to racing in what looks like a suitable field.

Havtimefordiamonds lines up in fillies and mares company. The 3-year-old hasn’t had much luck in her recent starts.