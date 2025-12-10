Weather plays ball for show

A bovine parade was led by Wyndham A&P Society president Brooke Cameron. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

It was a huge day out at the Wyndham A&P Show on Saturday, with hundreds flocking to enjoy the festivities and celebrate agricultural success.

About 600 people went to the showgrounds, with plenty of activities and fun for attendees to enjoy.

It was the first show as the Wyndham A&P Society president for Brooke Cameron, who said it was a phenomenal day out.

"We had the best day.

"The people, the weather, the exhibitors and the sponsors, we had a fabulous day.

"Everything went off, we ran to the timeline, we had no hiccups all day, which is unbelievable.

"It just goes to show how much work the committee put in beforehand," she said.

Ms Cameron said the volunteer hours the committee put in were "huge", but it was the society’s large committee working together which led to major success of the 144th show.

"I was a bit nervous — but having such a great committee behind me; I was very lucky with the support. I couldn’t have done it without them," she said.

