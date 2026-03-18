Young farmer building his herd

Koby Hunter, then 8, and his pedigree Milking Shorthorn cow Grosvenor Jedi Natie in Edendale. PHOTO: SOUTHERN RURAL LIFE FILES

A young breeder continues to buy Milking Shorthorn cattle to build his pedigree herd in Southland.

Koby Hunter, 9, of Edendale, paid $1600 for heifer calf Anglo Goldie Mira at the Red Dairy Breeds Elite Genetics Sale earlier this month.

"She had a bit of life and a good back end," Koby said.

The vendors were Katy and Tim Button, of Port Molyneux Dairies in South Otago.

Koby paid $6900 for a pedigree 7-year-old in-calf cow, Grosvenor Jedi Natie, at a herd dispersal sale in Southland last year.

The now 8-year-old cow, known as Natie, was the foundation cow to establish his herd.

Natie won the 7 and 8 year-old in-milk and best udder classes in the South Island Milking Shorthorn On Farm Competition last month.

She had since produced a bull calf and was empty this season.

An embryo from Natie had been transferred to another cow and that calf was due in August.

The Edendale Primary School pupil runs Natie in his parents’, Sam Hunter and Amy Croft’s, Holstein Friesian herd on their family farm.

Koby bought the Milking Shorthorns with savings earned working for his parents, getting the herd in and putting the cups on for their twice-a-day milking.

RESULTS

South Island Milking Shorthorn Championships

Junior champion: Heifer calf Lowburn Laser Liana. Simmons family, of Dacre, Southland.

Intermediate champion: 3-year-old cow Brecon Fons Helena, of Red Cow Farm in Canterbury.

Senior champion: 4-year-old cow Westell Hunt Missy. Simmons family, of Dacre, Southland.