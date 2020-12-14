Rain no concern at show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tokomairiro A&P Society president Richard McElrea said numbers were down slightly because of the rain on Saturday.
Changes had been made to this year’s lineup.
"The cattle are back since M. bovis for the first time," Mr McElrea said.
"We’ve got higher-end clothing and produce ... we’ve got Milton’s Got Talent, which is nine competitors and they have the chance to win $1000 donated by Milton Four Square."
Punters were also treated to a series of spectacular stunts from freestyle mountain biker Levi Goodall, of Gore, a donkey buffet and a host of exotic animals brought together for the annual pet display.
It was only 10.15am when Harriet Luxton won the champion novice and champion non-hack categories in the equestrian section.
"I’m pretty happy," Miss Luxton said.
"We’ve been doing most of the circuit. Tried to fit in as much as we can."