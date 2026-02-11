Nightcaps farmer makes grand final

A crowd watches Thomas Slee during an agri-sports challenge at the Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year competition at Gore A&P Showgrounds on Saturday. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Thomas Slee is the top young farmer in the South.

The 28-year-old dairy farmer, of Nightcaps, was named the Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday night, after spending the day competing in a series of challenges at the Gore A&P Showgrounds.

"It’s pretty surreal. I guess the prep starts now for grand final".

The competition featured three age-based categories.

Competitors take part in an agri-sports challenge at the Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year competition.

Primary school pupils tackled AgriKids NZ, high school students competed for the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year title, while eight finalists battled for the coveted Young Farmer of the Year crown.

Slee clocked up the most points with 271, defeating Henry Smith, of Clinton, on 258 points and Harry McCallum, of Te Anau, on 234 points.

A head-to-head featured the contestants making a possum trap after being given a trap to look at the start of the challenge.

The AgriKids NZ competition was won by NSC team members Slade, Fletcher and Lucian, of Northern Southland College; second was team Limehills Young Farmers members Angus, Will and Hunter, of Limehills School and third were team Drummond Duck Shooters members Toby, Jack and Cole, of Drummond School.

Blue Mountain College students Lara Heiss and Emily Reid won the Junior Young Farmer of the Year title and Jack Horrell and Hunter Norman, of Southland Boys’ High School, placed second.

Along with Slee, the top three AgriKids NZ and top two junior teams will now compete in the grand final in New Plymouth in July.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Cheyne Gillooly said this was the 58th season of the competition and it had the highest attendance of entrants in recent years.

"FMG Young Farmer of the Year is a true celebration of agriculture and the people who drive it. From the youngest contestant just beginning, to the oldest who is giving it their last shot, the strength in which people show up for their community makes me so proud of what Young Farmers represents."