Waikouaiti Rodeo postponed

The Waikouaiti Rodeo has been postponed because of the weather.

The event north of Dunedin was to start at 10am today, but will need to be rescheduled.

A post on the event's Facebook page said: "Given Mother Nature is not looking to be kind to us on Friday we have made the sad decision to postpone our rodeo.

"Please stay tuned for announcements in the coming weeks on when we might reschedule for!"

The postponement comes after MetService issued a heavy rain watch for parts of Otago for the start of the New Year.

Increasingly heavy falls are expected on Friday, and even heavier rain on Saturday.