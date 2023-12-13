Agricultural scholarship launched by rural investment company

Rural investment company Craigmore Sustainables has launched a new scholarship for postgraduate study and research in agriculture from next year.

General manager of farming Stuart Taylor said the Craigmore Sustainables and Wilson Family Sustainability for Primary Industries Scholarship in conjunction with Lincoln University would be awarded to a student undertaking postgraduate study and research in agriculture.

As part of the $2000 annual scholarship, recipients will also have the opportunity to conduct research on a Craigmore dairy farm.

In 2022, the Craigmore Farming team was awarded the John Wilson Memorial Trophy at the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Awards.

The award, named in honour of former Fonterra chairman the late John Wilson, came with a cash prize of $10,000, which Craigmore had chosen to put into this new scholarship fund.

Mr Taylor believed the opportunity to give back to the sector and foster future talent was essential.

"Our young people are the ones that will farm our land in the future, and they’re also going to be the ones to come up with the innovation and big ideas that will solve some of the challenges the sector is facing around biodiversity loss and climate change.

"The creation of this scholarship transforms the responsible dairying award to a long-term focus for Craigmore as sustainability is at the heart of everything we do.

‘‘The scholarship also acknowledges the legacy of the Wilson family."

