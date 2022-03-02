Barking mad prices at working dog sale

The crowd on the bank at the Lawrence Gymkhana Club’s working dog sale watch the entries being put through their paces. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Demand is strong for working dogs, driving up prices, a vendor says.

Lindsay Geddes put in two entries in the Lawrence Gymkhana Club’s annual working dog sale on February 18.

His 2-year-old heading dog Stripe was sold to Kean Farm at Winton for a top price of $9000.

"You’d have to be happy with that... it was a very good price and a very good sale."

Demand for working dogs had been strong at sales across New Zealand due to a lack of supply, he said.

"There’s not a lot of dogs for sale."

Heading dog Stripe, who fetched the highest price at the Lawrence Gymkhana Club’s annual working dog sale, sits in the middle of a trailer among his lying peers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

At the sale in Lawrence, the number of registered buyers easily outnumbered the dogs on offer.

A reason for the dog shortage could be due to farmers being time-poor and opting to buy a proven dog rather than training a pup themselves, he said.

The price for Stripe was the most he had fetched for a dog in the four years he had been attending the sale.

He also sold his 16-month-old heading dog Patch for $5500.

The dogs were taken to the sale because he had some younger dogs coming on.

"I had more than I needed."

At the sale, he sold another dog Scout — on behalf of his son, Hayden — for $5000.

Lindsay had been working Scout for three months before the sale, so he was able to demonstrate it on the day.

The "semi-retired" farmer ran about 200 sheep on nearly 30ha near the Otago-Taieri A&P Showgrounds in Mosgiel.

"I can train my dogs and have an interest."

He once farmed sheep, beef and deer on about 4000ha in Middlemarch and remains a member of the Strath Taieri Collie Club.

"Dog trialling is my hobby and as long as I’m fit enough to do it, I intend to continue."

PGG Wrightson stock agent Warwick Howie said at the sale in Lawrence eight huntaways sold for an average of $4440, while 25 heading dogs averaged $4300.

There were 75 registered buyers.

In the huntaways, the top price went to John Tweed, of Waitahuna, 2-year-old Dodge selling for $6600.

Between gate donations, a barbecue and entry fees, about $2000 was raised for the Tuapeka Health Centre and Waitahuna Collie Club.

