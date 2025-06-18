Balm a well-oiled business

St Hilda’s Collegiate students (from left) Ellie Templeton, Meg Miller, Greer Egan and Emi Martin have developed a natural leather conditioner. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

They live together, go to school together and now they are in business together — naturally.

St Hilda’s Collegiate boarders Ellie Templeton, Meg Miller, Greer Egan and Emi Martin, all 17, are taking part in the Young Enterprise Scheme.

The business studies students have developed a 100% natural leather restoring balm which they are selling under the brand Nature’s Prime.

With three from farming backgrounds, the group was passionate about promoting primary industries and finding an alternative use for products.

They researched what leather conditioners were on the market and, while some had similar ingredients, none were made with all New Zealand-sourced natural ingredients which was what they wanted to achieve, they said.

They also wanted a balm that would appeal to both urban and rural consumers, suitable for all leather goods — from bags, shoes and furniture to saddlery, belts and boots.

The balm was made from beeswax, lanolin, avocado oil and sunflower oil and it was manufactured at Beauty NZ in Mosgiel.

That followed a lot of testing — including most things leather at their own homes — and also validation from some well-known companies including Hinterland, Honest Wolf, Merchant and McKinlays Footwear.

Meanwhile, their felted wool applicators came from Wool Technologies in Christchurch. Made from 100% New Zealand wool, they were recycled offcuts from woollen wine bags.

All four had their own positions in the business: Ellie was chief executive and production director, Greer and Emi shared the role of chief financial officer and administration while Meg was tasked with communications and marketing and was really hoping to get Nature’s Prime on television.

The four were grateful for the opportunity to take part in Young Enterprise, with Ellie saying it had shown them the practical side of what business or commerce could look like.

Having to approach businesses and suppliers had given them a confidence boost and they also had to have confidence in their product. They had learned valuable business and practical skills "rather than just constantly learning out of books".

The students, who said they were grateful for the support they had received — particularly from their families — hoped Nature’s Prime might continue in the background when they went to university.

sally.rae@alliedpress.co.nz