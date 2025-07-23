Selling farm no easy decision, owners say

Ardgour Station owners Linda and Bruce Jolly have sold their sheep and beef farm to Santana Minerals, but the cherry and apricot orchards (pictured) will be retained and continue operating on the Tarras property. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/HORTINVEST

A family which has owned a Central Otago farm for 70 years says it was not an easy decision to sell up to miner Santana Minerals for $25 million.

Time and talk were the keys to making the decision to sell most of the farm to the Australian mining company, Ardgour Station owner Bruce Jolly said earlier this month.

Mining company Santana Minerals has announced the purchase of more than 2800ha of the Tarras station for $25m as part of preparations for its Bendigo-Ophir Gold project.

Celebrations were low-key when the sale contract was signed, Mr Jolly said: "You’d hardly call it a celebration."

Phone calls to his and wife Linda’s adult children were the first things they did.

While the family had plenty of bright ideas for the windfall, the only thing Mr Jolly was sure of was that it would make succession planning much easier.

Ardgour Station had been farmed by the Jolly family since 1955 and by Mr and Mrs Jolly since 1984.

Mr Jolly said he was coming up to retirement age and none of the family wanted to take over the property; nevertheless, it still was not an easy decision.

"It took some time and a whole lot of family discussion."

Making the decision easier was the fact they did not live on the farm, so it was more like selling their workplace than their home.

Their access agreement with Santana had a purchase option in it but there had been no guarantee that would actually happen.

However, power and road access came right along the property and it was the ideal position for the mine’s infrastructure and process plant, Mr Jolly said.

They are keeping the balance of the Ardgour property on which cherries and apricots are grown.

The sale still has to be approved by the Overseas Investment Office.

julie.asher@alliedpress.co.nz