Cattle moved from 9000km away

Mid Canterbury couple Yanina Ferro (left) and Ignacio (Nacho) Perez at Mount Rivers farm in Mayfield. The 1000-cow herd wears Halter collars and Ignacio’s father, Oscar Perez, runs the software from Osorno, Chile, over 9000km away. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Canterbury herd manager Ignacio Perez’s video of his Chilean father running a cow collar app 9000km away is going gangbusters on social media.

The five-minute video was posted firstly on TikTok and then on other platforms, racking up 50,000 views.

His father, Oscar Perez, is shown in a traditional Chilean cowboy chamanto — poncho — riding his horse, Golosino and operating the Halter software from Osorno, Chile.

The technology allows for the collar-wearing cows without fences, to be sent to the milking shed at Mount Rivers farm in Mayfield.

Mr Perez, known as Nacho, comes from farming ancestors that moved their herds by walking or riding horses and wanted to show his father the technology.

He was milking one day and talking to the manager, who was a Chilean as well, when the video idea came to him.

After clearing the idea with his boss he sent his username and password to his brother.

"I wanted to send the app to another country where it is not there yet so I showed videos to my boss of my dad riding horses and he said it would be a much better idea to do it with my dad riding a horse like a real Chilean man to get much better views."

His father is a huaso — a traditional Chilean countryman and skilled horseman often called a Chilean cowboy — at Criadero Huacacura farm, who has spent a lifetime working with horses and beef cattle.

The software was translated to Spanish once it was loaded.

Mr Perez said his father was naturally nervous about being a "superstar" on video and becoming the first person in Chile to use Halter from 9000km away.

"He was a bit scared of it to maybe make a mistake because we were training for three days and I told my dad to please follow all the steps, but don’t push the last red button because we don’t want the cows in the shed by 2am.

"He did it on the first try.

"My Dad is 51 years old and I wanted to show that everybody can use the app and it’s easy to learn and manage."

The farm started using Halter technology last May. PHOTO: HALTER

After mastering the technology on the first attempt, his father offered to shift the cows whenever his son needed him.

Osorno is a hub for agricultural and livestock production and is well-known for its milk and meat festival — the Festival de la Leche y la Carne.

After studying at an agricultural college in the city, Mr Perez visited New Zealand with a friend about eight years ago and returned with a work visa.

Better hours which allowed him to spend more time with family and friends — compared with 14-hour days and few days off in his home country — as well as access to technology, encouraged him to stay.

He has worked at Mount Rivers for the past two and a-half years.

His partner Yanina Ferro helped him to make the video.

"It’s a great example of how this technology is changing farming and keeping families connected to the land, no matter where they are," she said.

The dairy farm had 1000 cows and the Halter technology was introduced in May.

Mr Perez said the collars had made shifting cows to new grazing paddocks or to the milking shed a lot easier — especially when it was raining.

Chilean dairy farms ranged in size from small to robotic milking and 1000-cow herds on larger operations, but cow collars were only used at this stage to detect if cows were in heat, he said.

After showing his father on horseback and him pushing the button, the video explains how Halter’s collars — GPS using devices that create virtual fences and guide cattle via audio and vibration cues — work.

Mr Perez said Halter had seen and appreciated the video.

The company announced recently it would enter the United Kingdom and Ireland later this year, along with key South American markets set to come later.

Halter raised $377 million in the latest round at a company valuation of $3.43 billion.

tim.cronshaw@alliedmedia.co.nz