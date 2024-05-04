ECan chair steps down, pending investigation

Peter Scott (right) and Craig Pauling, who will be acting chairperson. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Environment Canterbury’s chairperson has stood down pending an investigation following recent media comments about his farming activity.In a statement, the regional council said Cr Peter Scott had decided to step aside while the investigation was carried out.

Deputy chairperson Cr Craig Pauling will be acting chairperson.

During a recent interview with Newstalk ZB, Cr Scott said two of his own consent applications for irrigation had been delayed by another government agency.

It meant he was operating ‘‘illegally’’, he said.

An Environment Canterbury spokesperson said the council was aware of the status of Cr Scott’s consents.

‘‘Sometimes consent applications can be delayed when information is required from third parties – as is the case here.’’

The investigation will be carried out by an independent external reviewer.

It is anticipated it will take a number of weeks.

- By David Hill

Local Democracy reporter

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.