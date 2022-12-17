Farm listed as one of top world hotels

Lake Hawea Station has been included in the prestigious Conde Nast Gold List, which recognises the world’s best accommodation. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A working Central Otago farm has been recognised on a global tourism hot-list reserved for the most luxurious hotels.

Lake Hawea Station has been selected as the only New Zealand property on the prestigious Conde Nast Gold List, which recognises the world’s best accommodation, exemplifying the gold standard of service and hospitality.

The Merino sheep and cattle station was among a select few in the new Best Sustainable Hotels category.

The editors at Conde Nast said it was the first certified carbon-zero farm in Australasia and offered on-farm accommodation across four villas.

"Lake Hawea Station is still, simply, one of the most impressive, can’t-believe-this-place-could-possibly-exists retreats you’ll ever be lucky enough to stay in.

"The property’s true point of difference is its pioneering ethos in New Zealand’s approach to cultivation and sustainability."

The 16,000 acre station has undergone a major transformation since it was bought by Jussie and Geoff Ross in 2018, with its turn-of-the-century cabins in need of nourishment.

They worked tirelessly on the turnaround.

Mrs Ross also curated the offerings for families or couples to be immersed in the high-country property that had set itself the goals of helping to slow climate change, enhance biodiversity and lead change in animal welfare practises on farms.

"Guests not only get access to all that you would expect in this part of the world — mountain biking, skiing, fishing and hiking, as well as the world class restaurants just 20 minutes from their doorstep in Wanaka — but they also get to see first-hand how farming can be a nature-based solution to many of the environmental challenges we face today."

The station also offers the chance to adventure to the back country on four-wheel drive tours, learn about the conservation efforts for the last population of the western grand skink, take part in extensive tree planting, enjoy unique dining experiences using on-farm produce from the regenerative pastures curated by world class chefs, discover the history of the farm preserved in the etchings found on the walls of the converted Muster Villa, and experience the tirohanga Maori it all brings to the Whenua.

Mrs Ross said it was a sign of the changing world to see a working farm recognised on a global tourism hot-list reserved for luxury hotels.

"It shows that high-end travellers want to be part of a climate positive experience.

"In an age of increasing demand for both climate action and transparency, Lake Hawea Station immerses its guests in every aspect of their fight for the climate.

"Travellers can stay at the station knowing they are part of the climate change solution."

