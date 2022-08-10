Fencing competition envisaged for teenagers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Geraldine High School teacher Sarah Foley-Smith started picking up pupils from 4am to give them a chance to showcase their talent at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds, near Mosgiel, last week.
The dream was for the fledgling fencers to be able to showcase their fencing talent at more rural events.
Currently, pupils had to compete against seasoned fencers at rural events.
"There’s nothing for kids."
Taieri College pupils accepted an invite to enter teams in the event.
The National Fencing Field Day was a "pilot" to show what was possible to organisers of other agricultural events.
Some of the more advanced pupils had been offered more than a dozen fencing jobs this year, she said.
"There is so many jobs — it’s unbelievable. No-one can get staff, so as soon as they see someone with a good attitude, they make them a job offer."