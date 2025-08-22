'Complicated': Gene tech bill delayed again

The bill would relax New Zealand's gene technology restrictions, ending a 30-year ban on gene technology outside laboratory settings. Photo montage: RNZ/Unsplash

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon denies coalition partner New Zealand First is holding up progress on the Gene Technology Bill, saying the government is simply taking its time to get the "complicated" piece of legislation right.

Parliament's health committee was supposed to report back on the legislation on July 31. That was then extended to August 22 and again to October 10.

During its first reading, NZ First supported the bill but said there were questions over where to draw the line.

It since said it would closely scrutinise the select committee report before revealing whether it would support it further.

The bill would relax New Zealand's gene technology restrictions, ending a 30-year ban on gene technology outside laboratory settings.

A dedicated regulator would be set up within the Environmental Protection Authority.

National believed New Zealand was an outlier in the gene technology space, with Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom already embracing the technologies.

The new regime would allow the recognition of comparable overseas regulators.

Introducing the bill in December last year, then-science minister Judith Collins said it would not mean a free-for-all on genetic technologies in New Zealand.

"This change simply means that gene technologies have a pathway to regulatory assessment that is designed to ensure the public and environmental safety of New Zealand.

"This change does not mean that people have to use gene technologies. This change gives those who want to benefit from these technologies a regulatory approval method so that they can."

During the first reading debate, NZ First MP Mark Patterson said the party would be led by the select committee report, and would closely scrutinise it.

"We must not trade away our GE-free competitive advantage lightly. We essentially have last-mover advantage to think very, very carefully about how we position ourselves in this space, particularly in food."

Patterson said feedback from food exporters, the organic sector and consumers must be taken seriously.

"We must understand the trade-offs we are making. This is very much a risk-reward."

Peters said the matter was serious and "far too complicated" for a "ten-second reply".

"We're talking about a gene tech bill," Peters said. "We're not talking about strawberries on Sunday night."

Shane Jones meanwhile, standing in for science minister Dr Shane Reti in the House yesterday, described the bill as a "work in progress."

On Wednesday, RNZ asked Peters if the delay to the report's release was due to NZ First's concerns.

"We made it very clear that when it went to select committee there were caveats and codicils that we had, and we're working our way through it," he said.

Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori all oppose the legislation, meaning it needs all three coalition parties' support to progress.

National's coalition agreement with NZ First contains a commitment to "liberalise genetic engineering laws while ensuring strong protections for human health and the environment."

The National-ACT agreement simply promises to "liberalise genetic engineering laws."

Labour's science spokesperson Reuben Davidson said he suspected the coalition could not agree on the fundamentals.

"There isn't a pathway within the coalition to support the bill. So it would seem that behind closed doors there's disagreement, bickering, and a lack of clarity on a direction to move forward."

Davidson said the bill goes too far, too fast, and had not considered the implications on trade.

"There are still unanswered questions. The sector is still not comfortable about the lack of clarity and the lack of certainty."

Luxon said today he was not concerned NZ First would withdraw its support for the bill and the hold-up was simply because the government wanted to get it right rather than do it fast.

"We're just taking a bit more time through select committee process to make sure we get that drafted in the right way."

There was a commitment to pass the bill, making sure it would be conservative and fit for purpose, he said.

"New Zealand really does need to get with the 21st Century and get this piece of legislation, and get the gene tech regulator set up. It's just complicated work, and it's important we get it right so we don't make any mistakes."

Davidson said he was surprised by the Prime Minister's public confidence: "it seems the bill has definitely had the handbrake pulled on, and not for the first time."