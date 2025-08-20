Hind and weaner stag prices lift

Ardleigh Deer co-owners Ben Hudson and his father Don Hudson at Netherdale Red Deer Stud in Balfour in 2023. PHOTOS: SRL FILES

Average sale prices for hinds and weaner stags are up in the South despite velvet prices being down.

Brock Deer co-owner Elliot Brock, of Merino Downs said the prices at his 10th hind and weaner stag sale last week were higher on average than last year.

He sold 69 of 74 deer for an average of $1985, including a top price of $10,400 for rising 2-year-old in-calf hind 209BK23.

Other highlights included yearling stag 280RE24 selling for $10,000.

"Sales have been going real good this year considering the outlook for velvet isn't as great as it has been the last couple of years."

He believed velvet prices were down due to there being an oversupply of top quality velvet on the market.

Despite softer velvet prices, buyers remain willing to pay for the deer genetics they wanted.

As venison prices remain good, a deer farmer could cull dry stock, be paid up to $700 per animal and then pay about another $400 to buy an in-calf hind.

"It's not costing people a lot of money to upgrade."

Foveran Deer Park owner Barry Gard, of Kurow, said his 42nd annual hind and weaner stag sale went better than expected.

He sold 51 of 52 deer, for an average of $2188, including a top price of $5400 for 18-month old in-calf hind FOV 3264/23.

Brock Deer co-owner Elliot Brock displays the velvet head of a stag in Merino Downs in 2024.

"It was a wee bit more buoyant than last year"

Ardleigh Deer co-owner Ben Hudson, of Geraldine, said the second annual hind sale produced another full clearance.

The 58 hinds sold for an average of about $1680, including a top price of $5200 for hind 19123N, born in 2019 and in-calf to sire Matai.

Mr Hudson and his father Don bought about 370 hinds from Netherdale Red Deer Stud in Northern Southland in 2023 to help establish a stud on their commercial deer farm.

The stud had two hind sales in its history and both had full clearances.

Both sale results were much stronger than expected, he said.

"The support we're getting from people is outstanding. We couldn't be more grateful. We certainly didn't expect the support like it has been. It's been bloody great."

Ardleigh Deer was building on the excellent work of Netherdale stud owner David Stevens.

"People seem to like what we're doing."

He thought demand might be softer at hind sales this year due to it being a tougher economic climate for deer farmers but demand remains strong for a quality product.

"If you put up a decent animal, people see it and want to buy them, so that's quite neat."

