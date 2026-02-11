Men outnumbered at Beaumont Boot Bash reboot

Enjoying the Beaumont Boot Bash are (from left) Lizzie Harris, Stacey Anderson, Shantelle Philip, Genevieve O’Donohue and Ben Roberts. Photo: Nick Brook

Women outnumbered men by nearly two to one at the recent Beaumont Boot Bash singles ball at the Beaumont Hotel, highlighting a "serious man drought" in the district.

"So we have an important announcement to single men across the region — you are very much needed at future events," organiser and hotel owner-manager Alison Mills said.

"Farmers may be managing a mixed summer season but the real man-drought is at our pubs and social gatherings."

More than 100 singles and supporters ranging in age from 23 to over 65, and from as far as Oamaru and Bluff, attended the event, which last ran in 2020.

"We were rushed off our feet but that’s what the business is all about and I know some single farm boys and girls made connections," Ms Mills said.

"It went just how we hoped it would and we are keen on holding it again."

Ms Mills began the Beaumont Boot Bash in 2010 in an attempt to bring the area’s widely scattered singles together for a night of socialising, dancing and "fun and games".

During its initial 10-year run, the event had led to two marriages she knew of, although countless long-standing friendships had been forged over a beer and a hurled gumboot or two.

