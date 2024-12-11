Modern Laumetris trailer range offers farmers multiple benefits

Gough Agritech Ltd is proud to offer the range of European-made Laumetris trailers to Kiwi contractors and farmers. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

New to New Zealand the Laumetris range of trailers is now available to farmers and contractors, and has grain/silage trailers in stock.

Manufactured in Europe, the Laumetris range encompasses grain-tipping trailers, silage trailers, bale trailers, dump trailers, slurry tankers, manure spreaders, and more.

In addition to trailers, Laumetris also produces a hemp harvester, various items of cultivation equipment, and an oilseed rape strip-till drill.

Many farmers are now realising the efficiency gains to be made at harvest by using modern trailers behind their tractors, reducing compaction in the field and vastly lowering the fire risk often caused by trucks trying to cross increasingly large straw rows left behind by combines.

Laumetris grain/silage trailers are well-suited to today’s modern tractors and are designed to match in with modern high-capacity grain augers and combines to provide the link for efficient harvesting.

Doug Gough, sales manager of Gough Agritech Ltd, the New Zealand distributor for the Laumetris range of equipment, advises the first of the Laumetris grain/silage trailers are in stock and ready for harvest.

Capacity starts at 10T on tandem axles and goes up to 30T on tri axles, with the 30T silage trailer having extensions that can hold up to 47 cubic metres.

The in-stock Laumetris trailers come with a host of features, including sprung drawbar, adjustable swivel hitch with either 40mm or 50mm loop or K80 coupling, grain discharge chute, hydraulic "up and over" tailgate with rubber seal (ideal for tipping on drying floors), single multi-stage ram, front ladder and inspection platform, roll-over cover, slightly conical body to assist with easy discharge, mudguards, front board window, and adjustable hydraulic brakes.

Other features are available to choose from if pre-ordering — something Doug recommends for the 2025-2026 harvest if you’d like to specify certain features to suit your particular requirements.

As always at Gough Agritech Ltd, we offer products of quality with longevity at the forefront. A recent comment from a Mid Canterbury arable farmer puts it perfectly:

"This is a life-time trailer. If well looked after, this will last many harvests." — Supplied