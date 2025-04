PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

One person has been taken to hospital after a car hit a house in the Dunedin suburb of Musselburgh.

The crash happened in Musselburgh Rise about 7.45am today, blocking the road for a short time while emergency services responded, police said.

Police were making inquiries into the incident.

Hato Hone St John said a patient with minor injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital.