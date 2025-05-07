Man flees police after ignoring pepper spray warnings

An agitated man fled police at speed after being pulled over last night, despite a threat he would be pepper sprayed.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police stopped a vehicle travelling along Old Brighton Rd, Fairfield at 12.30 this morning.

Driving the vehicle was a 48-year-old man who was wanted by police for a historical matter.

When officers told the man they were arresting him, he quickly became agitated and refused to exit his vehicle.

The man then attempted to wind up his window and reach for the car key, however officers told the man pepper spray would be deployed if he continued to resist arrest.

Despite the warnings, the man managed to start his car and take off at speed, Sgt Lee said.

Due to the manner of driving, police did not pursue the man.

"Inquiries continue to locate the male and his vehicle.

"When located he will be arrested and charged for multiple offences and his vehicle will be impounded," Sgt Lee said.

Yesterday at 3pm, officers went to an address in Bernard St, Kenmure to find a 35-year-old man wanted for a historic Portobello burglary.

The man spotted the incoming officers from inside the property and took off through the building’s back door.

He then fled the address, however, he ran right into the waiting arms of a police unit situated a short distance from the property.

Officers arrested the man and he was charged with burglary.

Bail was opposed for the man and he would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

"The property stolen had already been recovered at previous search warrant and returned to the owner," Sgt Lee said.

