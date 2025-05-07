Adding wontons recipe for disaster

Adding wontons to meatballs turned out to be a recipe for a kitchen fire in a north Dunedin flat.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Dunedin Senior Station Officer Mark Leonard said the tenants evacuated the flat in Leith St after a smoke alarm activated about 4.15pm yesterday.

Crews quickly got the fire under control and there was minimal damage to the kitchen.

Firefighters gather outside a Leith St student flat after extinguishing a fire in the kitchen. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

SSO Leonard stressed the importance of staying vigilant when cooking.

A woman who evacuated the flat said she was cooking some meatballs and had just added wontons when her pan caught fire.

It went up pretty quickly and the whole kitchen was on fire, she said.