Dunedin sportsman set for trial on serious domestic violence charge

Photo: ODT files

A high-profile Dunedin sportsman accused of serious domestic violence is set to go to trial in August.

The man did not appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon, but was represented by his lawyer.

He continues to deny a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with reckless disregard for the safety of others following an alleged incident, which occurred on July 16, 2023.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.

A jury trial was expected to take two weeks and was set to begin on August 18.

Judge David Robinson continued the man’s name suppression, but would revisit the issue when the matter was next called.

The defendant remained on bail and the matter would be called again next month.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz