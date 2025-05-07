Crews return to douse smouldering shed fire

Firefighters tackling a large commercial shed fire in Green Island overnight had to return to the scene today after the remnants started to smoulder again.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said crews left the scene at 1.20am, but some firefighters returned at 8am.

There were a couple of spots smouldering so a tanker was called in to douse them.

That has since finished and a fire investigator remains at the scene.

A witness yesterday said the owner of the property was able to help firefighters by using an excavator to take down the remainder of the crumbling structure.

He said at the fire's peak there were up to 18 appliances at the scene and multiple crews with breathing apparatus.

"Two rural crews from Wakari were also called on to help just in case of vegetation spread, water carting and 4×4 access.

"Several water tankers were on scene as well due to lack of water and a far water sourcing location."

He said police were also on scene to assist with traffic control.

Another witness said they heard three loud booms before the shed went up in flames yesterday.

The Fenz spokesman said while the blaze was under control by 6.30pm, extinguishing it took longer.

Multiple crews were called to the Bush Rd scene, near the turnoff to Tunnel Beach about 3.10pm, the first arriving about 3.20pm.

The fire was about 30m x 30m.

The Fenz spokesman said their strategy was to prevent the fire spreading and to protect any nearby buildings or structures.

‘‘We’ve got multiple crews at work with multiple hoses as well as some heavy machinery helping remove parts of the building so we can extinguish [the fire].’’