Cops nab man who fled after stop

A man who fled police at speed after a vehicle stop was tracked down to a Fairfield address almost 24 hours later.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police arrested the 48-year-old late last night and he was brought into custody without incident.

The man had become agitated after being stopped while driving on Old Brighton Rd, Fairfield, at 12.30am yesterday.

He refused to leave his vehicle and attempted to wind the window up while reaching for his car keys.

Officers told the man he would be pepper sprayed if he continued to resist arrest.

Despite the warnings, the man took off at speed.

After his arrest last night, he was charged with resisting arrest, failing to remain stopped, and contravening a protection order.

